Ridgefield Crossings car show, family day

Ridgefield Crossings will host a family day and car show Friday, Sept. 8, from 3 to 8 p.m.

The event will help kick off Assisted Living Week and Grandparents’ Day.

Trophies for cars include: antiques, classics, customs, muscle cars, import cars, trucks, motorcycles and more. There will be a DJ, door prizes and raffles. Grilled food and refreshments will be available.

All proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and Benchmark’s One Company Fund.

Car entry is $10.

For more information, contact Kerry Cardinal, 203-431-2255 ext 118.

Ridgefield Crossings is located at 640 Danbury Road.