ArtWalk kicks off Aug. 25

The fourth annual ArtWalk Ridgefield kicks off Friday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m. in downtown Ridgefield and runs through Friday, Sept. 8.

More than 50 restaurants, businesses and cultural venues will showcase the work of over 70 artists in windows and on shop walls during this free, two-week festival, transforming the downtown area into a strolling art gallery.

The opening reception for artists will be held Aug. 25 from 5 to 8, and will continue Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. The opening weekend will include music and demonstrations outside storefronts in town and the Marketplace at Copps Hill.

Art Walk Ridgefield is a fund-raising event to benefit The Ridgefield Guild of Artists.

To learn more, visit rgoa.org/exhibitions/art-walk/.