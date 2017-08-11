Blood drive at rec center

The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage.

There will be an opportunity for Ridgefield residents to give blood at the Parks and Recreation Center Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. The rec center is located at 195 Danbury Rd.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.