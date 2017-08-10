Solar eclipse party

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on August 10, 2017

The Ridgefield Library and Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Department are sponsoring at viewing party for the Aug. 21 total eclipse in Ballard Park and at the library. The day will start with a children’s astronomical storytime theme at the library at 10:30. In the park from 1 to 4 p.m. there will be educational presentations, crafts, games, music with a DJ, a solar system scavenger hunt, followed by eclipse viewing with provided safe viewing glasses.

During the day, the library to run footage on a big screen of the eclipse as it travels across the country. Ridgefield is expected to reach its peak eclipse coverage of around 75% at approximately 2:45 p.m.

No registration is necessary; the free glasses and instruction on safe viewing will be available at the gazebo starting at 1. If viewing is obscured by clouds, eclipse-related activities will take place at the library. Call 203-438-2282, ext. 11009 with questions or visit ridgefieldlibrary.org

