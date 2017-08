Local artist Suzanne Benton will host an open studio at her home at 22 Donnelly Drive Saturday, Aug. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m.

At the open studio, she will share part of her latest art book and memoir, Spirit of Hope.

Attendees are invited to share in the ensuing dialogue. A slideshow of retrospective images to be selected for the book will run continuously during a planned reading. Many of these pictures have not as yet been made public. RSVP at suzannebentonartist.com.