Great American Eclipse at Founders Hall

Founders Hall will host the Great American Eclipse Monday, August 21, starting at 1:23 p.m.

During the Great American Eclipse in Connecticut, the sun, moon and earth will align to block out 75% or more of the sun, turning daylight into twilight and making the sun look like a crescent moon.

Retired physicist and Founders Hall member Vernon Beck will project onto a screen a view of the moon’s passage between the earth and the sun. He will also have several ‘head boxes’ available that enable safe outdoor viewing. Webcasts broadcast from the fourteen states that will experience a total eclipse will also be available.

Founders Hall, a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older, is located at 193 Danbury Road. The eclipse watch, sponsored by Union Savings Bank, is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 203-431-7000.