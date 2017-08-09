The Ridgefield Press

Meditation Mondays

By The Ridgefield Press on August 9, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Library will continue its Mindfulness and Meditation classes this August.  These one-hour classes will take place on Monday evenings, Aug. 14, 21 and 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Meditation offers countless benefits, including improved emotional regulation, focus, resilience, compassion, and mental and physical health. The Community Mindfulness Project, a local, secular meditation group dedicated to the study and practice of mindfulness meditation for people of all religious backgrounds, will lead the sessions. CMP’s teachings draw from a variety of meditation traditions.

This program is made possible thanks to the Noreen L. Papa – Mothers: Live Your Life fund. Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Editorial: Guiding Eyes
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress