Meditation Mondays

The Ridgefield Library will continue its Mindfulness and Meditation classes this August. These one-hour classes will take place on Monday evenings, Aug. 14, 21 and 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Meditation offers countless benefits, including improved emotional regulation, focus, resilience, compassion, and mental and physical health. The Community Mindfulness Project, a local, secular meditation group dedicated to the study and practice of mindfulness meditation for people of all religious backgrounds, will lead the sessions. CMP’s teachings draw from a variety of meditation traditions.

This program is made possible thanks to the Noreen L. Papa – Mothers: Live Your Life fund. Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.