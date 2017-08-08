The Ridgefield Press

Spots available: Jesse Lee tag sale set for Sept. 9

August 8, 2017

The Jesse Lee tag sale will take place on the front driveway of the church at 207 Main Street.

The annual Jesse Lee tag sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 9.

Spots are open for this second annual event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front driveway of the church, at 207 Main Street.

Residents dont have to be a Jesse Lee member to sell or buy!

The Jesse Lee Tag Sale has several advantages: 1) its location will be clearly obvious to everyone walking, running, biking and driving by on Main Street;  2) the church will handle the advertising and publicity;  3) pooling individual tag sales into one big one means there will be a broader selection of goods, and that will attract more shoppers.

Cost to reserve a space is $20 ($15 for Jesse Lee members). Proceeds will support the churchs outreach missions. After paying for their space in the event, sellers keep all revenues from their item sales.

Set-up begins at 9 a.m.  If it’s raining, the sale will occur in Jesse Lee’ Martin Hall (the lower level of the church’s sanctuary building).

Deadline to reserve a space is Tues., Sept. 5.

To reserve your spot or for more information, call the church office at (203) 438-8791.

