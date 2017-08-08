The annual Jesse Lee tag sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 9.

Spots are open for this second annual event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front driveway of the church, at 207 Main Street.

Residents don’t have to be a Jesse Lee member to sell or buy!

The Jesse Lee Tag Sale has several advantages: 1) its location will be clearly obvious to everyone walking, running, biking and driving by on Main Street; 2) the church will handle the advertising and publicity; 3) pooling individual tag sales into one big one means there will be a broader selection of goods, and that will attract more shoppers.

Cost to reserve a space is $20 ($15 for Jesse Lee members). Proceeds will support the church’s outreach missions. After paying for their space in the event, sellers keep all revenues from their item sales.

Set-up begins at 9 a.m. If it’s raining, the sale will occur in Jesse Lee’ Martin Hall (the lower level of the church’s sanctuary building).

Deadline to reserve a space is Tues., Sept. 5.

To reserve your spot or for more information, call the church office at (203) 438-8791.