The Ridgefield Running Company will be expanding and opening a new store, Everywear on Main, at 423 Main Street this fall.

Everywear on Main will offer lifestyle and athleisure apparel as well as shoes and accessories for women, men, and young adults.

The Ridgefield Running Company will stay on Danbury Road, where customers will continue to be able to be fit for running and fitness shoes, athletic and technical apparel.

The business will be located in the former Lyn Evans storefront.

“423 Main is a great location,” said Carleen Addessi Baer, who owns the space as part of the Addessi Center. “The space has some unique features including an original high tin ceiling. We ensured it was in excellent condition.”

The new tenant is Megan Searfoss, a Ridgefield resident and successful entrepreneur, Baer told The Press. She said the store plans to open its doors next fall.

Searfoss owns the Ridgefield Running Company on Danbury Road.

Over the past few weeks, the Addessi Center has been approached by several prospective tenants for 423 Main — including some who wanted to use the location as office space — but the sellers leased to a retailer with purpose.

“Diverse retail and interesting services will ensure the long term health and vibrancy of downtown,” Baer explained.

“We are thrilled with our tenant and look forward to having a new retailer on the block.”

— Additional reporting by Devon Harford