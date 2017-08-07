Darwin Edward Yoran was born in Madison, WI on February 10, 1931 to Calvin Markell Yoran and Marcella (Hartwig) Yoran. He passed away at Danbury Hospital on July 20, 2017.

He attended the University of Wisconsin, enlisting in the Army ROTC program and completed the corresponding course as a 2nd Lieutenant. After reporting for duty at Fort Sam Houston, TX, Darwin requested a delay-in-route to marry Vinnimae (Vicki) Thomas of Springfield, Il.

After serving six years as a helicopter ambulance pilot in the US Army Air Corps, Darwin resigned his commission as a lieutenant, having received multiple commendations, and accepted a sales position with Merck and Company Pharmaceuticals. Following a career in the pharmaceutical industry, he remained within that industry achieving such levels of employment as Regional and then National Sales Manager with Allergan Pharmaceuticals; National Sales Manager with Cooper Laboratories and Director of Marketing with DDD (Drug Distribution Data), a pharmaceutical research firm.

Upon retirement, Darwin became active in the Ridgefield Men’s Club where he served on the Board succeeding as President. He also served as Treasurer of the Keeler Tavern Museum and became quite involved with Meal on Wheels, first as a Driver Coordinator and later as President. He dedicated a total of 16 years to the Meals on Wheels organization; restructuring, expanding and building a new facility during his tenure, simultaneously devoting 16 years to yearbook printing for PEO Chapter G in support of his wife.

Darwin and his wife Vicki were avid travelers and experienced many amazing trips to locations that included a safari in Kenya, a tour through Morocco and Baltic and Mediterranean cruises.

Darwin also spent a lot of time with his children and grandchildren Besides attending all the important occasions in their lives, he always made sure that the family was the most important thing in his life. Christmas in the Yoran house was always the highlight of the year. He attended many sporting events with his sons and grandsons. He was a huge Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan, repeatedly returning to Wisconsin for games.

Darwin had a passion for the water, and enjoyed not only sailing Long Island Sound but also white water rafting with his son and grandson, highlighted by a week – long excursion rafting trip in the Grand Canyon.

Besides his wife Vicki, he is survived by his sister Sally Mathison of Oshkosh, WI, her three children, Steven, Karen, Erika and their respective children. Also surviving are sons David and wife Lynn of Clarks Hill, Indiana; Scott and wife Nancy of Danbury, CT., Son-in-law Donald Brenner, as well as grandchildren Susan (Michael) Brescio, Brian Brenner, Calvin (Lori) and Alexander Yoran, Nathaniel and Matthew Yoran, along with great-grandchildren Christopher, Luke, and James Darwin Brescio. Darwin was predeceased by his daughter Christine (Yoran) Brenner, and brother-in-law Johan Mathison.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. August 19 2017 at First Congregational Church in Ridgefield. Parking and post service reception will be at St. Stephens Church in Ridgefield. Shuttle service will be available.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield in Darwin’s memory.