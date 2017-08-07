The Ridgefield Press

Believe in Brooke farmer’s market set for Aug. 27

By The Ridgefield Press on August 7, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Since fourth-grader and Ridgefield resident Brooke Blake was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in 2015, the “Believe in Brooke” campaign has worked to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for her treatment.

To continue the fundraising effort, a farmer’s market offering local produce will be held at the end of the summer. All proceeds will go toward Brooke and the Blake family.

Ridgefield resident Brooke Blake (left) and her family.

The event, which is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27, will run from noon to 4 p.m. in front of Bissell’s Pharmacy, located at 23 Governor Street.

Whip Salon and Bissell Pharmacy will donate 10% of revenue collected Saturday, Aug. 26, to Believe in Brooke.

Vegetable, fruit, and flower donations for the farmer’s market are being accepted on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mulberry Street.

Call or text 203-733-5546 with any questions.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Kent Rapp to study abroad in Germany Next Post Live Love Latch event
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress