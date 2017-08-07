Believe in Brooke farmer’s market set for Aug. 27

Since fourth-grader and Ridgefield resident Brooke Blake was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in 2015, the “Believe in Brooke” campaign has worked to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for her treatment.

To continue the fundraising effort, a farmer’s market offering local produce will be held at the end of the summer. All proceeds will go toward Brooke and the Blake family.

The event, which is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27, will run from noon to 4 p.m. in front of Bissell’s Pharmacy, located at 23 Governor Street.

Whip Salon and Bissell Pharmacy will donate 10% of revenue collected Saturday, Aug. 26, to Believe in Brooke.

Vegetable, fruit, and flower donations for the farmer’s market are being accepted on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mulberry Street.

Call or text 203-733-5546 with any questions.