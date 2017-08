La Leche League of Ridgefield will be hosting a Live Love Latch event Monday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at Ballard Park in celebration of National Breastfeeding Month.

There will be Mommy and Me Yoga, Zumba, a professional photographer for moms and babies, as well as an open Q&A session for all nursing mothers and supporters of breastfeeding.

For more information, check out La Leche League’s Facebook page.