Tax free week is Aug. 20-26

The state of Connecticut has that announced the dates for this year’s tax free week.

The sale, which encourages back-to-school shopping, will run in stores across the state from Sunday, Aug. 20, to Saturday, Aug. 26.  

Items that will be tax free include: antique clothing, gloves, hats, jeans, slippers, shirts and much more.

Some items will remain taxable, like jewelry.

For more detailed information, visit the state’s Department of Revenue Services at www.ct.gov/drs

More information on tax free week can be found here.

