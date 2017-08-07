Ridgefield Crossings will host a family day and car show Friday, Sept. 8, from 3 to 8 p.m.

The event will help kick off Assisted Living Week and Grandparent’s Day.

Trophies for cars include: antiques, classics, customs, muscle cars, import cars, trucks, motorcycles and more. DJ, door prizes, raffles. Grilled food and refreshments will be available.

All proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and Benchmark’s One Company Fund.

Car entry is $10.

For more information, contact Kerry Cardinal, 203-431-2255 ext 118.

Ridgefield Crossings is located at 640 Danbury Road.