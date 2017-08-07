Ridgefield Public Schools activate new phone system

After a year marred by phone system outages, Ridgefield Public Schools announced Monday, Aug. 7, that its new, $420,000 system is fully operational.

“The main phone numbers for schools and Central Office will remain the same,” said Dr. Robert Miller in a press release over the weekend. “Internal extensions have all been changed from five to four digits.

“You will notice new Auto-Attendant messages when you call the schools or Central Office,” he added. “Please listen carefully to the new options and selections for each location. Callers will be able to use a ‘search by name’ feature in order to contact specific staff members.”

Miller told parents that the district anticipates the new extensions will be updated on the website and district documents over the next few weeks.

“Anyone contacting teachers and leaving voicemail messages in August may notice a lag in response time,” he said. “Teachers will gain access to and receive training on the new system starting August 28th.”

The new directory for the Ridgefield Public Schools Central Office can be found here: http://bit.ly/co-directory

Voicemail messages left prior to Aug. 7 may not be accessed, Miller warned.

“If you are unable to reach your contact via phone, please use email,” he said.

For more information on the schools district’s new phone system, click here.