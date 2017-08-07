The Ridgefield Press

Little House Shoppe to close before Labor Day

Christy Kinsman, Laura Ancona plan joint venture in Branchville

By Sofia Rodriguez on August 7, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Christy Kinsman, owner of The Little House Shoppe on Danbury Road, has announced she will be closing the store after six years of business.

Kinsman said she plans to open a new store, The Angel Cooperative, after Labor Day.

The Angel Cooperative, which will open next to Tusk and Cup in Branchville, will offer gifts, home decor, and spiritual items as well as the area’s only “shungite room.”

Kinsman and her partner Laura Ancona, owner of the Tusk and Cup, said in a press release that they want to create a store that “embodies positive energy and comprehensive merchandise which reflects that mission.”

The store will also offer complete decorating services: full room design, custom window treatments, upholstery, paint plans, and furniture sourcing.

The Little House Shoppe will be offering a clearance sale from until Friday, August 18.

