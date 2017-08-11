Composting start-up expands

For a business that profits from producing dirt, Curbside Compost runs a clean operation.

The start-up, founded in 2016 by Ridgefield residents Nick and Erica Skeadas, promotes greener living by offering customers a way to compost food scraps without the mess.

Subscribers to the service each receive a small cylindrical “pail” for the disposal of organic waste like potato peels, apple cores — even meat and bones.

On a weekly basis, the company swaps full pails, which customers place by their mailboxes, with newly power-washed empty ones. The decaying material is then taken to a composting facility in Danbury, where it begins the six-to-eight month process of breaking down into fine, nutrient-rich soil.

“We’ve designed the program to be as easy as possible for folks,” Nick said.

The convenience of Curbside’s home pick-up, similar to that of a garbage removal service, helped attract 130 Fairfield County residents over the last year — 30 of whom live in Ridgefield.

“I think customers like the fact that we clean the compost bins. And it says a lot about the local community that people here are willing to make a change and be more responsible with their food waste.”

Beyond just a residential program, however, Curbside also offers larger-scale waste collection, picking up compostables from municipalities, like the Ridgefield Recycling Center. Curbside picks up local businesses, too, including 109 Cheese and Wine in the Copps Hill Commons.

The business has expanded to transport more than 1,000 pounds of organic material per day, Nick said. The company also works with six schools, though not yet with any in Ridgefield.

“A lot of customers have been waiting for this business,” Erica said.

“We will take Curbside as far as the community wants.”