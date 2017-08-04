The Ridgefield Press

CNN names RHS graduate Ted Metzger executive producer of ‘At This Hour’

By The Ridgefield Press on August 4, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Ridgefield High School graduate Ted Metzger has been named the new executive producer of CNN’s At This Hour with Kate Bolduan.

Metzger is the son of John and the late Carol Metzger. He graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1999 as senior class president.

In his new role, he will take over producing duties for CNN’s 11 a.m. hour. He previously worked as a supervising producer for CNN International.

John Antonio, CNN vp of programming, made the announcement Thursday morning in a memo to the staff.

