Ian Whitehurst, 10, of Ridgefield was recently honored as North America’s top-scoring Elementary School Scrabble player, along with his teammate, Kevin Zeng of Scarsdale, N.Y.

The prize winners were announced July 26 at the annual North American Scrabble Championship in New Orleans. The boys were first of over 200 competitors across the U.S. and Canada.

During the 2016-17 season, Ian and Kevin were the highest scoring Elementary School team at the Ridgefield Terror of the Tiles Tournament in October, the New England School Scrabble Championship in March, the North American School Scrabble Championship in April, and the Albany Youth Scrabble Tournament in July. Competing mainly against older players, the boys won 65% of their games.

Ian attends Farmingville Elementary School and will be entering fifth grade this fall.