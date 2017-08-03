Library opens registration for mini golf tournament

The Ridgefield Library has opened registration for the Inaugural Challenge Cup mini-golf tournament. The tournament is the signature event of a new mini-golf benefit, introduced this year as part of the annual “Love Your Library” Day celebration.

“FORE! your library” presented by Silver Spring Country Club, will transform all three floors of the Library into an 18-hole mini-golf course on September 15 & 16, with separate events for adults and families over the weekend.

Tickets are now available for The Inaugural Challenge Cup on Friday, September 15, at 7:00 p.m. Adult teams of four golfers will take to the course in pursuit of The Challenge Cup title. Friends and fans of the golfers and the Library can join the Gallery to cheer on their favorite foursomes. Food by the bite will be provided by O’Deen’s BBQ and wine and beer will be served. The fee to register a foursome is $250 (one team of four players, including food and beverages). Gallery tickets for spectators and fans are $35 per person and also include food and beverages. Equipment will be provided and festive golf attire is encouraged. Advance registration is required and is available now on the Library website: www.ridgefieldlibrary.org.

“We are really looking forward to this event, and there is a lot of excitement from the community as we share our plans” said Laureen Bubniak, Ridgefield Library Development Director. “We are encouraging people who want to enter a foursome in the tournament to register soon. A limited number of teams can play and they are selling quickly.”

Open Play begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16. Library trivia games and various activities for families will be available until 4:00 pm. Tickets are $5 per player and all equipment will be provided. No advance registration is required.

Limited sponsorship packages remain available to local businesses and benefactors at various levels.

“We have had a great response to this event from sponsors and we are very grateful for their support” said Bubniak.

Sponsors include: Addessi Jewelers, Adam Broderick Salon & Spa, Buddy’s Bedtime Battery, The Carter Family, Suni and Woody Harford, The Hickories, Dr. Blaine Langberg, Leslie Toran Interiors, LLC, Purple Heather Floral Design, Ridgefield Running Company, Rodier Flowers, Role Model Mentors, Silver Spring County Club (presenting sponsor), TownVibe, True North Team Building LLC, The UPS Store, We Do Lines, Wooster School, Young’s Fencing and Your Home CPR, LLC.

Organizations and individuals interested in securing advance sponsorship packages can contact Laureen Bubniak, the Library’s Director of Development, at 203-438-2282, x11029 or at [email protected].