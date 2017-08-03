On Thursday, July 27, under a tent and with the constant threat of rain, five Ridgefield students held a bake, lemonade, and tag sale to benefit the Believe in Brooke campaign.

Alyssa, Anna and Landon Campo, along with their friends Anthony and Chloe Constantine, raised over $150 in just over two hours.

The money will go toward medical expenses for Brooke Blake, a nine-year-old Ridgefielder who is currently battling a rare form of brain cancer called DIPG.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.gofundme.com/believe-in-brooke.