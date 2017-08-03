Route 35 bridge: State schedules alternating traffic Friday, and four days next week

Alternating one-way traffic can be expected to return at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums Friday, Aug. 4, and four days next week.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Thursday, Aug. 3.

“I just wanted to give you a heads up Baier will need to alternate traffic tomorrow for pavement excavation,” he said.

Wodjenski sent a follow-up email to Selectman Rudy Marconi later Thursday that said construction crews would be on site from Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 11.

“Baier has notified me that there will be only minor impacts to traffic on Monday August 7,” he said in the email. “Alternating traffic is scheduled for the rest of the week Tuesday August 8th through Friday August 11th.”

He added that Eversource Gas will be performing work in the near future that schedule is pending.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, will start at 9 a.m. after the morning commuter rush is over, and is expected to end at 3 p.m. before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.