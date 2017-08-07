The Ridgefield Press

Nina Killie to marry Jackson Crow-Mickle

By The Ridgefield Press on August 7, 2017 in Community, People · 0 Comments

Peter and Nancy Killie of Shadow Lake Road have announced the engagement of their daughter, Nina Killie, to Jackson Crow-Mickle, son of Robin Mickle and Marijean Crow of Coronado, Ca.

Ms. Killie graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2010. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Western Connecticut State University in 2015, and is currently pursuing her master’s in nutrition at Hunter College. Mr. Crow-Mickle completed his bachelor’s degree at Bucknell University and his master’s at George Mason University. He currently works as a program analyst for Navy non-lethal effects in Washington, D.C.

They plan to marry in 2019.

