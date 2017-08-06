The Ridgefield Press

Stewart, Rivera to wed in November

By The Ridgefield Press on August 6, 2017

Mr. and Mrs. James Stewart, formerly of Ridgefield, have announced the engagement of their son James Stewart Jr. to Daniella Rivera, daughter of Maryann Rivera of Caldwell, N.J.

James graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2003 and Marist College in 2007, and is a Senior Associate Portfolio Manager at Alliancebernstein in New York City. Daniella also earned her undergraduate degree from Marist and her graduate degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She is a Preschool Special Education teacher at Lester C. Noecker School in Roseland, N.J.

A November wedding is planned.

