Spike and Mary Lou Beitzel celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 26 by eating their favorite dessert — peach sundaes — at their favorite coffee shop, Kessels, in Ocean City, N.J., where they started dating.

He was a lifeguard and she was a waitress.

The Beitzels live at Meadow Ridge in Redding and attend mass at First Congregational Church in Ridgefield.

They are grandparents to Ridgefield High School graduates Marlie, Sam and Pete Vredenburgh.