Elizabeth Seppa marries Geoffrey Bagshaw

Elizabeth Seppa, daughter of Jerry and Nancy Seppa of South Dennis, Mass. (formerly of Silver Brook Road), and Geoffrey Bagshaw, son of Mark and Karen Bagshaw of Pepperell, Mass., were married on May 6, 2017. The ceremony and reception were held at Granite Links Golf Club in Quincy, Mass.

The bride is a 2000 graduate of Ridgefield High School. She earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from Fairfield University, and is currently employed by State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

The groom earned his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and is currently employed by Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Hawaii and currently live in Charlestown, Mass.