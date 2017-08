A daughter, their third child, was born to Michael and Nicole Extance on Feb. 18, 2017 at Danbury Hospital. She weighed 7 lbs., 1 oz. She has been named Kaylee Marie and is the sister of Kastin (5) and Madison (2).

Grandparents are Barton and Barbara Wickstrum of Ridgefield, Elizabeth and Mark McManus of Ridgefield and Stephen Extance of Brewster, N.Y. Great-grandparents are Robert and Patricia Extance of Danbury.