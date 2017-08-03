The Ridgefield Press

On the front page of this week’s Ridgefield Press: A volunteer dog trainer talks about supercomputers, Ridgefield’s state senator considers a run for governor, the state schedules a pair of traffic-filled weekends in August, the second quarter real estate market shows condos are Hansel, horse complainers close in on a middle ground, and Jaws shares a rock with a rooster.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • What do the Grinch, Jaws and the Chinese New Year have in common? They’ve all been spotted on a rock that sits at the intersection of Peaceable Hill Road and Remington Road. And the stone has been a neighborhood cornerstone for 50 years, celebrating a variety of holidays and other significant cultural moments.
  • State Senator Toni Boucher is throwing her hat in the ring for the 2018 governor’s race — or at least it seems. She talks a little bit about the process this week.
  • Lake Mamanasco is back in the headlines this week as it moves toward a more favorable ecological balance.
  • Puppies — Guiding Eyes for the Blind, to be exact — are the focus of this week’s centerpiece story. Resident Lorraine Trapani talks about her journey from learning about the organization to directly impacting how its ran. (Hint: They use a supercomputer to match pups with trainers).
  • The 111th Nutmeg Festival kicks off next weekend. What better time to celebrate volunteer Georgia Carrington who reflects on everything from the 100th year celebration to raffling off a car.
  • Route 7, Route 35, and Route 116 all made headlines this week. One will be closed twice this month; another is shifting lanes next Wednesday; and the last one was closed Tuesday morning for five hours. Beware, Ridgefield drivers.
  • In sports, golfer Michael Barbarossa won the top flight club championship at the Ridgefield Golf Club over the weekend and spoke to The Press about the tournament.
  • In opinion, a local counselor uses Cat Stevens to help part ways with her college-bound daughter.
  • Speaking of music, in happenings, Big Sam’s Funky Nation and Ruthie Foster bring groovy tunes and mellow blues to Ballard Park next week.
