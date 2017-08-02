The Ridgefield Press

Back to two: Main Street owners split Tom Tom’s storefront

Interior alteration plans have been submitted but no new businesses have signed leases yet

By Devon Harford on August 2, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

The old Tom Tom’s storefront located at 417 Main Street is being marketed as two separate business fronts for prospective buyers. — Steve Coulter photo

People walking around the village may notice that the windows at 417 Main Street — previously Tom Tom’s restaurant — have been covered with work happening inside.

Zoning Enforcement Officer Richard Baldelli told The Press Tuesday, Aug. 1, that although he has no information on potential businesses or facilities moving in, there have been interior alterations submitted for the property.

“Before Tom Tom’s moved in, there had been two different facilities in that space,” he explained. “Tom Tom’s combined them together,” Baldelli said. “I believe the property owners are converting it back to two facilities to make it easier to rent out. They are changing it back.”

The building is currently owned by Gigi and George Amatuzzi.

They did not respond to several calls to make a comment on this story.

Related posts:

  1. Baja Taco submits Main Street application
  2. Lyn Evans announces store closing sale

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post 509 Main Street demolition: Eppoliti makes room for luxury condos (VIDEO) Next Post Murph's Turf: Best-of awards for RHS spring sports
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Devon Harford


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress