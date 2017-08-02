Back to two: Main Street owners split Tom Tom’s storefront

People walking around the village may notice that the windows at 417 Main Street — previously Tom Tom’s restaurant — have been covered with work happening inside.

Zoning Enforcement Officer Richard Baldelli told The Press Tuesday, Aug. 1, that although he has no information on potential businesses or facilities moving in, there have been interior alterations submitted for the property.

“Before Tom Tom’s moved in, there had been two different facilities in that space,” he explained. “Tom Tom’s combined them together,” Baldelli said. “I believe the property owners are converting it back to two facilities to make it easier to rent out. They are changing it back.”

The building is currently owned by Gigi and George Amatuzzi.

They did not respond to several calls to make a comment on this story.