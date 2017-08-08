Ridgefield property transfers: July 18-23

Fourteen homes worth a total of $10,285,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi July 18-23, with $23,279 in conveyance taxes collected. Transfers included:

11 Acorn Place: Mark and Sarah Blandford to Matthew Leonard and Annmarie Smith, July 18, $750,000.

21 Taporneck Court: Stephanie and Susan Finn to Christopher Lane of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., July 18, $1,127,000.

35 Marcadon Avenue: Michael and Melanie Pearl to George Pietraszko and Shannon Simpson of Greenwich, July 18, $500,000.

197 Branchville Road: Black Lab Advisors of Wilton to Alket Dajani and Aleks Rakaj of Trumbull, July 19, $280,000.

21 Pilgrim Hill Road: Michael and Diana Rosella of Aurora, Colo., to GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust of Aurora, Colo., July 19, $974,000.

76 Lakeview Drive: Wells Fargo Bank of Frederick, Md., to Yin Hu and Jun Li of Danbury, July 19, $270,000.

77 Old Sib Road: George and Jayne Flynn Trust to Sachit and Megan Rajbanshi of Bridgewater, July 19, $495,000.

17 East Ridge Road: William Ticineto and Jill Chase to Robert and Sarah Hendrick of Hoboken, N.J., July 19, 799,000.

115 High Ridge Avenue: Stephen and Kimberly Daley of Wilbraham, Mass., to Noel and Jennifer Roy of High Ridge Avenue, July 20, $855,000.

23 Topstone Road: Karen Eiler of Norwalk to David and Christine Parsons of Stratford, July 20, $530,000.

184 Mimosa Circle: John Luzzi and Jacqueline Dorn to Mason and Lisa Durand of Mamaroneck, N.Y., July 20, $620,000.

105 Stonecrest Road: Lois Harrison to Richard Van Alstyne of Alameda, Calif., July 20, $712,500.

49 Nutmeg Ridge Road: John and Elizabeth Verderber of Kansas City, Mo., to Timothy and Kathleen McDonald of Goshen, July 21, $667,000.

350 Old Branchville Road: Peter Mygatt of Redding to Edward Boyer of Summitt Lane, July 21, $700,000.