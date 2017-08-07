The Ridgefield Press

Davis named brokerage manager at William Pitt

By The Ridgefield Press on August 7, 2017 in Business, Community, People · 0 Comments

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty announced last week that Nick Davis has been named brokerage manager for the firm’s Ridgefield office.

Davis spent the first six-and-a-half years of his real estate career with the Ridgefield office, before serving as a brokerage manager for Weichert in Ridgefield for five-and-a-half years. During his time with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Davis was named a Gold Star producer, and at Weichert he was also honored as Manager of the Year in 2015.

