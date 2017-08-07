Davis named brokerage manager at William Pitt

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty announced last week that Nick Davis has been named brokerage manager for the firm’s Ridgefield office.

Davis spent the first six-and-a-half years of his real estate career with the Ridgefield office, before serving as a brokerage manager for Weichert in Ridgefield for five-and-a-half years. During his time with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Davis was named a Gold Star producer, and at Weichert he was also honored as Manager of the Year in 2015.