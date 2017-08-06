Hastings, Cohan & Walsh fund Hay show

Hastings, Cohan & Walsh recently presented members of the Ridgefield Playhouse with a $2,550 check.
The funding will help underwrite the show “An Evening with Colin Hay,” set to take place at the Playhouse on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.
