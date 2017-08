The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra announced last week that Union Savings Bank will sponsor the orchestra’s 2017-18 Education and Outreach Initiative.

The “programs are a way to touch the lives of students, seniors, and members of SPHERE,” said Executive Director Laurie Kenagy. “United Savings Bank’s sponsorship makes it possible to help fulfill the RSO’s mission of increasing music appreciation for people of all ages and abilities,” she said.