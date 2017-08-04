Reilly certified as civil trial advocate

The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) recently announced that Lawrence Reilly, of the Ridgefield-based Reilly Law Firm, has achieved certification as a civil trial advocate by the NBTA.

Reilly graduated with honors from New York Law School, and is licensed to practice in Connecticut and New York.

He is a member of the Connecticut Bar Association, the Fairfield County Bar Association, the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association, and the American Association for Justice. For more information, visit: LReillyLaw.com and www.nbtalawyers.org