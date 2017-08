Fairfield County Bank has elected Ridgefield resident Scott Edwardson to its Board of Incorporators.

Edwardson, who is currently a partner at Edgewood Management, holds a BSE from the University of Michigan and a MBA from Columbia University.

The newest board member is also active in the local community, serving on the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra Board, the Ridgefield Orchestra Foundation Board, and the Hermes Society Leadership Committee.