Senior Scene: File of life

Today I am reviewing what is available to Seniors in town. The File of Life is provided by the Fire Department. It is something that you put on your refrigerator. This form can be obtained from the Fire Department and you fill in all your information. You should put your name, your medications, and your emergency contact information, especially if they are not in Ridgefield. Put your information in pencil so that it can be erased if you have to make changes. This should be checked every six months since medications may change. Call the Fire Department at 203-431-2724.
While I am at it let me remind you about SCAMS. The Fire Department does not call you for funds. If you get such a call, hang up. You will get a fund-raising letter from the Fire Department in an official Fire Department envelope.
I see that the ambulance rate is going up 4%. This does not apply to seniors since Medicare covers this.
The Ridgefield Library has a Homebound Delivery Service for those unable to get to the Library due to health problems or disabilities. Books, audiobooks, large-print books, DVD’s — delivered right to your door. Here’s how it works: to initiate the service, contact Adult Services Librarian Dorothy Pawlowski at 203-438-2282 x11003, or email [email protected]. Dorothy will tell you all about the service.
See you in two weeks, Chris