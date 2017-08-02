Patricia V. (Coughlan) Jones, Ridgefield Library volunteer

Patricia V. (Coughlan) Jones, 85, formerly of Greenwich, CT, beloved wife of the late Alun H. Jones, died on July 26th after a two and a half year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born in Bloxham, Oxfordshire, England and educated at St. John’s Catholic School in nearby Banbury.

Pat later lived in Toronto, Canada; Greenwich, CT and Santa Monica, CA before settling in Ridgefield, CT in 1997.

She volunteered for the Ridgefield Library for many years and was named “Volunteer of the Year” in 2013. Pat pursued a wide range of activities throughout her life and was an avid gardener, was skilled at cooking and baking, enjoyed reading, tennis, swimming and especially her long morning walks.

Pat is survived by sons David (wife, Karen Johnston-Jones) of San Antonio, TX; Michael (partner, Richard B. Hodos) of New York, NY; Patrick (wife, Julia Jones) of Williamsburg, VA and four grandsons: Kevin, Dylan, Jackson and Jeremy.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Patricia V. Jones can be made to the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877 or online at ridgefieldlibrary.org