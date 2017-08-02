John Pasquence, of Danbury-based All Star Welding and Demolition, tears down the home at 509 Main Street Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The excavator operator moved demolition debris throughout the morning for developer Michael Eppoliti, who plans to build five condominiums on the site.

“They’re going to be very similar to the ones across the street at the Elms,” he told The Press on site.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved an application for five single-family units located at 509 Main Street, across from the Elm’s Inn property, at its meeting Tuesday, July 19, 2016.