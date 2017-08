High-energy music that mixes funk, rock & roll, hip-hop, and jazz into the same pot, gluing everything together with the brassy influence — and heavy grooves — of New Orleans.

That’s the sound Big Sam’s Funky Nation has been whipping up for more than a decade.

The band will be making its Ridgefield debut for CHIRP Tuesday, Aug. 8, underwritten by Sam Hur of Ridgefield Cleaners.

Show starts at 7 p.m. in Ballard Park, rain venue St. Stephen’s. The concert is free.