The Ridgefield Press

Ruthie Foster brings the blues to Ballard Park

By The Ridgefield Press on August 9, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Ruthie Foster

Ruthie Foster returns to the CHIRP stage in Ballard Park Thursday, Aug. 10. The three-time Grammy nominee’s most recent album, Joy Comes Back, has received raved reviews and nominations for various blues awards.

Foster has been nominated six years in a row for the Koko Taylor award which is given out each year at the Blues Music Awards.

She returns to Ridgefield for the third time through the underwriting of Allison and Jon Stockel.

Concert begins at 7 p.m. in Ballard Park. Rain venue is The Ridgefield Playhouse.

 

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Thrift Shop: Campus ready Next Post Sandy Duncan promotes upcoming ‘Peter Pan — Reimagined’
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress