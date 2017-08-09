Ruthie Foster brings the blues to Ballard Park

Ruthie Foster returns to the CHIRP stage in Ballard Park Thursday, Aug. 10. The three-time Grammy nominee’s most recent album, Joy Comes Back, has received raved reviews and nominations for various blues awards.

Foster has been nominated six years in a row for the Koko Taylor award which is given out each year at the Blues Music Awards.

She returns to Ridgefield for the third time through the underwriting of Allison and Jon Stockel.

Concert begins at 7 p.m. in Ballard Park. Rain venue is The Ridgefield Playhouse.