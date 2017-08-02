Whose Barn Is It Anyway returns to Theater Barn

It may be the dog days of summer, but The Role in the Hay Players are bringing some cool guests to the Barn to liven things up.

The improv comedy night, Whose Barn Is It Anyway, will be returning to the Ridgefield Theater Barn, Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m.

Featuring Tim Harbolic, Pamme Jones, Melissa Power, and Rick Hodder, the group’s director and coach, the Players will be working with some new guests, including David Fritsch, Rick Haylon, Monica O’Brien, Jeff Pliskin, and Lisa Tancredo. The improvisation will involve dialogue and actions created from suggestions from the audience. Seating is cabaret style with the audience bringing their own food and beverage. Doors open at 7 p.m., tickets are $25 and available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.