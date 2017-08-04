The Ridgefield Press

Mental health course at FCC

By The Ridgefield Press on August 4, 2017

Family and friends of those with mental health challenges may register now for a free course offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Southwest Connecticut, starting Monday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, 103 Main St.

The course is open to any family member, caregiver, partner, significant other or friend of an adult with a mental illness.

Many people come to the course feeling frustrated and guilty because they don’t know how to help their friend or family member. This course will provide information that can help caregivers manage the situation they find themselves in.

To register, call Marc at 203-940-2516.

For more information about NAMI Southwest Connecticut, visit namisouthwestct.org.

