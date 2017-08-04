‘Your Turn’ confines artists at Aldrich

Imagine living in a cramped space with a roommate for all to see.

That’s what Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley are doing this fall for their exhibition at the Aldrich Museum. The two artists will share a 24-foot-high monolith with nine basic amenities, including a bed, desk, easy chair, kitchen, sink, and enclosed composting toilet.

“Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn” will run from Oct. 1-April 22.

The exhibition fuses architecture, sculpture, design, and performance to examine how architecture influences human behavior.

Schweder and Shelley also explore the concept of balance in social relationships. As they go about their daily routines, the artists hope to engage visitors in conversation.

For more information, call 203-438-4519.