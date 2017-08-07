The Ridgefield Press

Resume workshop

The Resume Assistance Workshop, offered this summer by Ridgefield Continuing Education, is a one-on-one session that focuses on how to analyze an individual’s background and job history to determine the resume format that best highlights his or her accomplishments and skills.

Also discussed is cover letter format — who the letter should go to, and how one should follow up.

The program costs $49 per one hour one-on-one session.  

Sessions are available on Friday, August 11 and 18 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Advance registration is required. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

