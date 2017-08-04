Real estate course to be taught in fall

“Real Estate Principles and Practices,” a 60-hour course meant to prepare participants for the sales associate or broker exam, will be available in Ridgefield starting Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The class is being offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education and will be led by Terry Hastings, who has taught the program in Ridgefield for over 10 years.

This class meets at the Venus Municipal Building on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 27 through Dec. 11, in addition to Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Dec. 5 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

There will be no class Monday, Oct. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The cost of the program, including the price of two text books, is $449. Ridgefield Seniors age 62 and older pay $371.

Advanced registration is required. For more information, visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.