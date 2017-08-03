Post Office to host ‘passport event’

The Ridgefield Post Office will be helping residents renew or apply for passports on Sept. 23 from noon to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the Post Office building on Catoonah Street.

There is a fee of $25 to attend. Photo services are also available for an additional $15. Checks can be made out to “Postmaster.”

Participants will also face additional fees based upon their desired products, service type and delivery requests. Checks for these fees can be made payable to “U.S. Department of State.”

First time passport applicants must bring evidence of citizenship (a certified birth certificate, naturalization certificate, or consular report of birth abroad). Those attending to renew a passport must bring their most recent passport.

In addition, all participants need to provide two forms of identification: a driver’s license or state ID and a work ID or student ID. Both the IDs and photocopies of the front and back of each form of identification are necessary.