The Ridgefield Press

Post Office to host ‘passport event’

By The Ridgefield Press on August 3, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Post Office will be helping residents renew or apply for passports on Sept. 23 from noon to 3 p.m.  

The event will be held at the Post Office building on Catoonah Street.

There is a fee of $25 to attend. Photo services are also available for an additional $15. Checks can be made out to “Postmaster.”

Participants will also face additional fees based upon their desired products, service type and delivery requests. Checks for these fees can be made payable to “U.S. Department of State.”

First time passport applicants must bring evidence of citizenship (a certified birth certificate, naturalization certificate, or consular report of birth abroad). Those attending to renew a passport must bring their most recent passport.

In addition, all participants need to provide two forms of identification: a driver’s license or state ID and a work ID or student ID. Both the IDs and photocopies of the front and back of each form of identification are necessary.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Library opens registration for mini golf tournament
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress