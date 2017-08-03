Backpacking the Appalachian trail

Sam Ducharme will give a presentation on hiking the Appalachian Trail at the Ridgefield Library Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.

Without any prior backpacking experience, Sam Ducharme set out on a 2,180-mile, 14-state backpacking trip from Springer Mountain, Ga., to Mount Katahdin, Maine.

During his six-month journey, he documented the rugged beauty of the Appalachian Mountains. His presentation will highlight the trail towns he visited and the mountaintops he climbed through the backcountry. He will also give his audience a peek at the gear he wore, see how he learned to cook and hear about what it was like sleeping in a hammock for six months through three seasons.

A retired K9 Officer, avid outdoorsman and empty-nester, Ducharme decided to learn how to survive on the trail after he bought a one-way ticket to Georgia and a backpack and started heading north.

After 20 years working with Connecticut’s prisons, his search for a recharge was fulfilled. This program is part of the Library’s Noreen L. Papa Mothers: Live Your Life series. Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.