Chekhov documentary and guest bartenders

The Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival, in co-sponsorship with the Ridgefield Library, is hosting a screening of a documentary about Michael Chekhov at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The documentary, ‘From Russia to Hollywood,’ was created and co-produced by Lisa Dalton, President of the National Michael Chekhov Association.

The movie runs a little over an hour. Registration is at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-894-9163.

After the screening, viewers are invited to a celebrity bartender event at Yuan Asian Cuisine Restaurant (470 Main Street, back parking lot side).

Festival board members Jeffery Albanesi and Bob Ponturo will pour drinks from the restaurant’s bar, with 20% going to the Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival running Sept. 16-24.