Howard B. Walzer, long-time Ridgefield resident and business owner, died July 1 in regional hospice.

Born in the Bronx, New York, in 1916, he attended the University of Maryland, and the New School for Social Research.

As Army officer, First Lieutenant, Howard was at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. He returned home to join the family business with father Harry and brother Jerome.

After years in New York, Howard and Jerry moved the wholesale sporting goods business to Ridgefield. He travelled extensively, doing business in Japan and Italy.

His wife Ruth Matilda died in 2011. He is survived by daughter Barbara Walzer of Santa Fe, New Mexico, son David Walzer of Clearwater, Florida and nephew Robert Walzer, Woodbury.