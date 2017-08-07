ROARings: Gannon fits the bill

The American Kennel Club describes Smooth Fox Terriers (SFT) as friendly, energetic and active, hardy and healthy, eager and alert, loyal, intelligent, bright enough to have a mind of their own, self-confident and born ready. Wow! All that packed into less than 20 pounds, and a long life expectancy, too.

Meet Gannon, a Smooth Fox Terrier Mix, who arrived at the ROAR Shelter from South Carolina and immediately impressed our staff with all the tricks he knew.

The SFTs make excellent watchdogs. If Gannon hears or sees something amiss at the Shelter, he will sound the alarm. And true to this breed, Gannon will bark if left alone for too long by himself.

The SFT lives well into their mid-teens and while Gannon might be as old as seven, you would never know it given his energy and love of play. Because of his smarts and stamina, Gannon needs plenty of mental and physical stimulation. A tired SFT is a good SFT.

He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped. His adoption fee is $300.

The ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is open Thursday through Monday and located at 45 South Street. Go to www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn more.